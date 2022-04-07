CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retrial date was set for a Claiborne County woman accused of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter in 2017.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the retrial for T’Kia Bevily will start on May 2, 2022. On Monday, April 4, pretrial motions were heard in the case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily.

Judge Tomika Irving granted a motion for a juror questionnaire, which would determine how much someone knows about the case.

Bevily is accused of killing her stepdaughter back in October 2017. Investigators said the cause of death to then 14-month-old Jurayah Smith was blunt force trauma to the head.

In February 2021, Bevily was sentenced to life without parole, days after a jury convicted her of capital murder for the death of Smith. However, she was granted a new trial in September 2021 because one of the jurors failed to disclose he is related to the child’s mother.

Another pre-trial hearing will be held on April 19 in Copiah County.