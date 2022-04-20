CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Circuit Court Judge Tomika H. Irving approved a motion to change the venue in the T’Kia Bevily retrial.

According to court documents, the retrial will be moved to the Monroe County Circuit Court. The retrial has been set for May 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Bevily is accused of killing her stepdaughter back in October 2017. Investigators said the cause of death to then 14-month-old Jurayah Smith was blunt force trauma to the head.

In February 2021, Bevily was sentenced to life without parole, days after a jury convicted her of capital murder for the death of Smith. However, she was granted a new trial in September 2021 because one of the jurors failed to disclose he is related to the child’s mother.

The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, has also been charged with murder in the case.