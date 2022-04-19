HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting for information in the death of Robert Williams.

Williams was reported missing by his family on February 17, 2019. The body of Williams was found on Owens road in Terry on March 1, 2019.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Neighbors can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.