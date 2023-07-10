NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are working to find a 22-year-old man in connection to the murder of two people.

Police said there are five warrants for 22-year-old Jamionte Davis. He was allegedly involved in a shooting, along with another suspect, that occurred on May 5, 2023.

Investigators said the suspects opened fire in a crowded parking lot, killing two people and injuring three others.

On May 9, police arrested 25-year-old Kadeem Conner, of Natchez, and 32-year-old Mark Mitchell, of Natchez, in connection to the shooting. They were each charged with to counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Southwest MS Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Davis.

Anyone with information on Davis’ current location can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

Davis is also wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment for aggravated assault.