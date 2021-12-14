Reward offered for tips in 2016 Brandon cold case

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are working to solve a cold case that happened in 2016.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, the owner of D’s One Stop gas station on Highway 80 East was shot and killed. Police said Swaran “Sam” Singh was shot multiple times around the store’s closing time, between 10:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The shooter stole cash and the store’s surveillance system recorder.

Police are asking for any information about possible suspects or suspicious vehicles seen on the night of the shooting and robbery.

Swaran “Sam” Singh (Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers)

D’s One Stop gas station in Brandon, MS (Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers)

Friends and family of Singh are offering a $5,000 reward, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can provide tips that lead to an arrest.

Neighbors can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) if they have any information about the case. Tips can also be submitted online.