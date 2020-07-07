Reward offered in search for Parchman escapee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Mississippi State Penitentiary escapee Arthur Lestrick.

Lestrick, 40, was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28. He is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County. He was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009.

Lestrick is a medium-complexioned black male of small build with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 140 pounds at 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

If you have information about Lestrick’s whereabouts, you are asked to asked to contact MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, or 601-573-5720 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Click here to submit a tip online.