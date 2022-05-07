RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors made their way to Lakeshore Park on Saturday, May 7 for the Rez Life Crawfish Festival.

Food trucks and plenty of crawfish were available. Local musicians including Joseph Lasalla, Acoustic Crossroads and Lisa Mills hit the stage. The festival was family and pet-friendly.

“I just came out to spend some time with my family. I stay in Texas now. So, being able to come out to the Reservoir is really relaxing and something I really look forward to,” said festivalgoer Dr. Ariana Gardener.

“It’s a great day on the Reservoir to enjoy crawfish and fellowship with people because life is short. I’m battling cancer right now and going through radiation and chemo. So, I try to come out and enjoy myself. My wife brings me out here. She won’t let me sit at home and be depressed. Growing up, my parents instilled in me to go outside and play. As an adult, that’s what we do,” said another festivalgoer Shawn James.