Rez works to stop the spread of Salvinia Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has moved to another phase of trying to rid the reservoir of an invasive plant that could have a detrimental impact.

It is an ongoing fight but progress is being made.

This week teams are burning their way through dead plants to get to the problem.

Bobby Cleveland says, "The bigger goal is to eliminate some of the dead plant material, like reeds and dead grass that has fallen over, and it's covering it."

The giant Salvinia plant is 90 percent contained in the reservoir.

"That's really good news, but there's bad news and that is that 10% of it remains. Until we get it to zero we can't be sure that we can win."

Leaders say not winning this fight is not an option.

Salvinia is an aggressive, invasive plant and can take over a body of water.

Blanketing the surface with its fast-growing leaves, native to Brazil, it can leave fish without oxygen and boaters at a standstill.

"If you remember, last summer it probably started with the plant no bigger than your fist, and it quickly spread to become the problem that it is so eliminating all of it is the goal."

Part of the reservoir had to close off to boaters for the first time in 53 years because of this invasive plant now officials are working to educate the public

John Sigman says, "We do thank everyone for their cooperation and we want them to please continue with that but here it's our chance to get rid of this thing and if we don't will probably have a pretty good boating season this summer but by far we could be in trouble."

The teams will keep burning through the plants this week, as long as the weather allows them to.

The organization is in the process of trying to create a statewide education program that will let boaters know exactly what to look out for.

