Rhodes Scholar Finalist: JSU’s SGA president political science major, Tigers wide receiver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – SGA president Jordan Jefferson, a senior political science major at Jackson State University, has been named as a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship and is moving on to the interview stage of the process in Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 22-23.

Jefferson who is a receiver for the JSU Tigers football team says, “It’s really a dream come true. My mom planted the idea for this opportunity in my mind several years ago. So, for me to make it to the next step is humbling, exciting and nerve-racking.”

The value of the Rhodes Scholarship can vary based on academic study and degree but ranges from $70,000 to 250,000 per year.

Approximately 3,500 Americans have won Rhodes Scholarships representing over 300 colleges and universities.

“This opportunity could super-elevate what I am trying to do in life. I would be attaining a degree from one of the best universities in the world. It’s fully funded. It would help develop my ideologies regarding domestic change. I would also be studying with like-minded individuals and make major professional connections,” said Jefferson.