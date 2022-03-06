CLARKSDA:E, Miss. (WJTV) – Coahoma Community College (CCC) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 9 to showcase the school’s new facility.

The school will celebrate the new Student Activity and Family Entertainment Center (SAFE). The new facility is located adjacent to James E. Miller Stadium.

The center will be available for CCC athletic teams and the community. Features of the new facility include a section for weight and strength training, an open running turf, a physical therapy room and a training room.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is open to the public and starts at 10:00 a.m. It will be held at 3240 Friars Point Road in Clarksdale. A short program will be followed by a tour of the facility. COVID precautions will be used.