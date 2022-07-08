JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Office of Economic Development joined one of the city’s newest businesses, Bee Bee’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, for a ribbon cutting Friday, July 8.

The event was held at 5495 Robinson Road Ext., and started at 11:00 a.m.

Walker opened the unit in June.

The event welcomed Jackson neighbors to try Bee Bee’s signature lemonade, along with the Alzheimer’s Association. Gloria Walker, the owner of Bee Bee’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, decided to donate portions of the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Walker named the company in honor of her mother, Odie B. Flowers, who passed away from dementia in 2018. Walker used her mother’s lemonade recipe and tweaked it to make it her own.

Walker said she is thrilled about the outcome of the event and for the support of her family, friends, and local residents.

“I’m very excited about today. A little nervous, but so excited and blessed for this opportunity,” said Walker. “This is just truly a blessing.”

Bee Bee’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade will also serve pies, Walker’s famous pound cake, snow cones, and other items.