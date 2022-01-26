CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the second Sonny’s BBQ location in the Jackson-metro area.

Crews broke ground on the site in February 2021. At the time, officials said the restaurant would bring 50-60 part-time and full-time jobs to the community, and seat 139 guests inside and 24 on the patio.

The new restaurant is located on Hampstead Court in front of the Fairfield Inn.

The first Sonny’s BBQ in the Jackson-metro area is located on W. Government Street in Brandon.