JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 11 for their community building.

The Ark, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to community empowerment, restoration and transformation.

Through a diverse list of program, the organization provides training, exercise and mentorship opportunities.

“This is not a business. This is something even more important. This is a part of the rescue for the City of Jackson businesses. We congratulate them. We thank them for putting their faith and their hope into and belief in our city,” said Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5.