JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A. is sponsoring the 2nd annual Salvation Army of Jackson’s Back to School Bash.

One-thousand backpacks were given to children in need, along with rulers, pencils, and more.

Richard encourages local businesses to participate in giving to children in need as school starts back.

He will give the backpacks to the Salvation Army on July 20 at 10:30 am.

The location for the Salvation Army of Jackson is 570 Beasley Road.