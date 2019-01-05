Richard Spooner files for Hinds County Sheriff's race
Candidate files papers to run
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Richard Spooner has been with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for years.
Today he qualified to run for the top law enforcement job in the county.
The 47-year-old career law enforcement officer enters a crowded field of people running against current Sheriff Victor Mason for office.
Former JPD Chief Lee Vance and Les Tannehill also qualified. JPD spokesperson Colendula Green says she intends to run.
