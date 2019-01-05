Local News

Richard Spooner files for Hinds County Sheriff's race

Candidate files papers to run

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 06:11 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 06:11 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Richard Spooner has been with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for years.

Today he qualified to run for the top law enforcement job in the county.

The 47-year-old career law enforcement officer enters a crowded field of people running against current Sheriff Victor Mason for office.

Former JPD Chief Lee Vance and Les Tannehill also qualified. JPD spokesperson Colendula Green says she intends to run.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center