JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal filed a $1.6 million lawsuit against the City of Jackson on Wednesday, July 13. The suit states the garbage collection company is seeking payment for its services.

According to the lawsuit, Richard’s entered into an emergency one-year contract with the city on February 17. The agreement reportedly stated that Richard’s would be paid the same fee as the former solid waste vendor, whose agreement ended on March 31.

The suit notes that Richard’s began garbage collection on April 1, and has continued to provide service to the city “in good faith.”

In May and June, the suit says Richard’s submitted invoices to the city for $808,035 each. In total, the company is looking to recover $1,616,070 from the City of Jackson. The suit says the amount covers the amount owed for services and costs incurred by Richard’s, including attorneys’ fees.

The lawsuit also states that if payment is not received in 45 days after receiving the invoice, the city will also have to pay an interest rate of 1.5% per month until the payment is made.

City Council President Ashby Foote declined to comment on the lawsuit at this time. Councilmen Vernon Hartley and Aaron Banks declined to comment. The Mayor’s Office also declined to comment at this time.