JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal has filed a complaint against the City of Jackson after the mayor issued a new request for proposals (RFP) for garbage collection.

The company wants a judge to overturn the mayor’s decision to issue the RFP pending the decision on Richard’s appeal in the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued the new RFP on Thursday, November 16.

According to the RFP, the city is looking for qualified service providers to provide residential solid waste collection and transportation to a designated transfer station or landfill.

The city is currently under an emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal, which expires in March 2024.

Richard’s Disposal is currently suing the city for alleged contract violations. Lumumba claimed the city was on the verge of reaching a deal with Richard’s to drop the lawsuit, but councilmembers canceled the deal.

“The administration has been consistent in recognizing this process is in litigation. It is for this reason that we sought to resolve this matter thru negotiation with both the council and Richard’s Disposal. It was only after the council backed away from the negotiations, that we reluctantly issued the RFP. Despite the recent allegation that we crafted this RFP for a particular vendor, what we’ve done is consistently fought to protect the interest of residents and the City of Jackson by securing a contract that will be at the lowest price possible for quality garbage services,” the mayor’s office said in a statement to WJTV 12 News.