JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents are resorting to alternatives to get rid of their trash with the help of Richard’s Disposal.

Richards’s Disposal workers were at Metrocenter Mall on Thursday working swiftly to get trash out of people’s cars and into dumpsters.

Richard’s Disposal’s Supervisor, Jerome Kelly, said they’re volunteering to let Jackson residents know they haven’t been forgotten.

“We stand behind the citizens of Jackson. It’s nothing to do with who we like as ours and not them. But we’re just here to stand behind the citizen, helping the citizen get the garbage out because of the trucks, and we are doing it in the bin for my whole thing to have to do is just pull up. We got Richard’s Disposal guys here on site ready to get the garbage out of their pickup, out of their cars, whatever, and throw it in the trash bin,” said Kelly.

Richard’s Disposal will be collecting trash for City of Jackson residents until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Household trash can be dropped off at the Metrocenter Mall on Friday, April 14 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.