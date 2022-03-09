JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials from Richard’s Disposal said they’re moving forward with collecting garbage in the City of Jackson come April 1, 2022.

As it stands, the company will be Jackson’s new trash collection vendor, despite City Council members voting twice against an emergency order to replace Waste Management.

Alvin Richards, Jr., president of Richard’s Disposal, said they will operate under a one-year emergency contract until a six-year contract is signed.

“I’m going to be running about six trucks. If more is needed, I will get it,” said Richards.

Richards said he could not answer questions about payments from the city, but he said there’s no issue between his company and Waste Management. He said the issue is between the mayor and City Council.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s office for an interview about Richards’ plan. His office said the mayor will not talk about the garbage collection issue until his weekly news conference on Monday, March 14.

Waste Management officials released the following statement: