JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – No decision was made on Monday at the City of Jackson’s emergency meeting about the lack of a garbage contract.

After the City Council voted to continue it’s lawsuit against Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, the mayor announced he was pulling the contract from the meeting’s agenda.

After the meeting was adjourned, the city’s attorney said Richard’s Disposal is now suing the city. The attorney advised the mayor to pull the contract.

Lumumba said his office found out about the lawsuit right before the 3:00 p.m. meeting. City councilmen said they had not heard of the lawsuit until the meeting.

“We were willing to go along with a 90-day contract with no strings attached for Richard’s to pick up trash. The mayor had other things in mind. You’ll have to ask him why he decided to pull that item,” said Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

“Richard’s Disposal has now filed a suit against the City of Jackson. They informed us that they are filing a suit against the City of Jackson for our denial of their rightful bid. So, the city attorney advises the body and because of that she said it was in our legal interest not to go forward with this today,” Lumumba stated.

The City Council and the mayor will be in court again on Monday, April 17. Councilmembers are asking a judge to allow them to negotiate with other vendors without the mayor.

The capital city’s contract with Richard’s Disposal expired on March 31.