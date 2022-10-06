JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced Richard’s Disposal will cease all citywide garbage collection. Their final day of garbage pickup will be on Saturday, October 8.

Household Hazardous Waste can still be dropped off at 1570 University Boulevard (at the corner of Highway 80 West).

Earlier this year, Richard’s Disposal was issued an emergency contract that has not been approved by the Jackson City Council. The matter has been tied up in the court system for months.

“I would like to thank Richard’s Disposal, their 70 local employees, and Mr. Alvin Richard for their dedicated service over the past six months,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “They have met all the obligations of their executed contract and have gone above and beyond the terms of the agreement. It is unfortunate that the Jackson City Council has failed to ratify the executed contract and allow for payment for services rendered. The citizens of Jackson have paid and continue to pay for the solid waste collection, and they have received the services but, due to inaction by the Jackson City Council, my administration is legally unable to pay Richard’s for services rendered. My thoughts and prayers are with the 70 local employees and their families who are facing unemployment as we approach the holiday season.”

Pending a ratified contract and payment for services rendered, the contractor is suspending operations in the city and garbage collection will be on hold indefinitely.

Residents are encouraged to manage interrupted trash pick-up by:

Reducing the amount of household waste by using reusable containers and other sustainable household products and goods, rather than disposables

Freezing seafood waste until garbage pickup resumes

Continuing to drop-off all Household Hazardous Waste to 1570 University Boulevard

Staying informed by following updates via the City of Jackson’s official website, through social media and the local news

According to the mayor’s office, the city is exploring all options when it comes to garbage pickup, including designated local pickup spots.