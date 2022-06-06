JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal removed their trash collection vehicles from Hawkins Field, but some Jackson leaders are not happy with the new location.

The New Orleans based company was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that they were breaking FAA regulations by keeping the trucks at Hawkins Field. Jackson leaders had until June 6 to submit a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) to the FAA.

Richard’s Disposal moved their trucks on Sunday afternoon to Franklin Automation, which is nearby Hawkins Field. However, councilmembers are concerned the new location could pose as a health threat to neighbors in the area.

“An issue that Councilman Stokes may bring up again, because he was concerned about safety issues and and hygiene and all the things that, you know. There’s some different unique characteristics about garbage trucks that bear close observation and make sure that we are not making things unpleasant for residential neighborhoods,” said Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

Richard’s Disposal has been collecting trash for the city since April 1, but they have not been paid for their services for the past two months.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office regarding Richard’s Disposal moving from Hawkins Field. They did not have a comment for us at this time.