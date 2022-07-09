RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Richland Library will close starting on Saturday, July 16 while improvements are being made.

Branch Manager Dewayne Hellums said the library will receive the following improvements from the city:

The interior of the library will be painted (the mural will not be painted over).

New carpet and tile will be installed in the main area of the library and office area.

The front desk will be wrapped in shiplap, painted and granite countertops will be put in.

Shelving will be rearranged to create a storytime area next to the study room.

The area next to the mural will be turned into a young adult area.

The back office will be turned into another study room.

According to Hellums, there are plans for the outside of the library and the meeting room that are planned for the next fiscal year.