RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Richland Police Department is accepting applications for anyone looking to become a certified dispatcher or police officer.

RPD is hiring for the following divisions:

Patrol

K-9

Investigations

Animal Control

Administration

Traffic

Dispatch

Narcotics

Training

Swat

Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply. Hired applicants will receive, competitive pay, PERS retirement, career advancement, medical insurance, and paid time off.

Applications can be picked up from the Court Services, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.