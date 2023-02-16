RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly distributing controlled substances in the City of Richland.

Over the past several months, Richland police said they conducted an investigation focusing on John Edward Jones, 43, of Brandon. Investigators said they conducted multiple controlled purchases of the meth laced pills from Jones.

According to investigators, Jones distributed the narcotics within 1,500 feet of one Richland’s local churches.

John Edwards Jones (Courtesy: Richland Police Department)

(Courtesy: Richland Police Department)

Jones was arrested Wednesday, February 15 without incident and has a total of four charges of trafficking in controlled substances.