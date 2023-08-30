RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested for allegedly selling drugs near a school in Richland.

Richland police said they arrested Brandi Jo Luke on August 25, 2023, at a local fast food restaurant. She was arrested for the sale of methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a school, sale of a schedule IV controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Police said an investigation by the Richland Police Department FLEX unit uncovered the drug operation. They said Luke was selling narcotics while she was at work at the local fast food restaurant.

According to police, Luke offered to sell the drugs from the drive-thru window of the establishment while she worked.

If convicted on the charges, Luke faces a maximum of 31 years in prison. Police said she has a previous felony conviction.