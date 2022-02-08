RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 30 years in law enforcement, the Richland police chief is ready to retire his badge and enjoy life as a civilian.

On Tuesday, the City of Richland thanked Chief Russel James for his years of service to his hometown.

Fellow members of law enforcement said he will be remembered for his faith, family values and compassion for his department.

“I’m going to miss my people, that’s who I’m going to miss. It’s more of a reunion every day when I go to work and it’s been this long but yeah, I’m going to miss my folks,” said Chief Russel James.

“Chief James was a great influencer for the City of Richland. He hired great employees, treated his employees great, always had his employees back and, had their best interest at heart. Them, the citizens of Richland and I are going to continue his legacy on down the road,” Captain Nick Mclendon.

Chief James plans to continue his cabinet building business during his retirement. Captain Mclendon is expected to be appointed Chief on Tuesday, February 15.