RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police helped save the life of a one-year-old girl who was choking.

Police said they received a call on Saturday, May 20 about the girl choking on an unknown substance and coughing blood on Maxine Drive.

Officer Mullins arrived at the scene and saw the child was struggling to breathe. The officer began life saving measures before other officers arrived.

When the child went limp, police said Lt. Chapa jumped into Officer Mullins vehicle with the child and drove towards the front of the neighborhood. Life saving measures were continued until the patrol vehicle met Richland firefighters on Cleary Road.

They said the child began crying loudly and coughing strongly. An ambulance later arrived at the location, and the child was awake and breathing.

Courtesy: Richland Police Dept.

Courtesy: Richland Police Dept.

The girl was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Jackson for evaluation. She was later released from the hospital.

All responding officers delivered a few surprises and visited with the child.