Richland police search for kidnapping suspect

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police are working to find a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping.

Police said Jaquantus L. Quinn, who also goes by the name ‘Brick,’ is wanted for one count of aggravated domestic assault and one count of kidnapping. The incident happened on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

According to investigators, Quinn’s last known address is 3325 Northview Drive in Jackson. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know where Quinn is located, contact the Richland Police Department at 601-932-3100 or Detective Halbert at 601-715-3436. A cash award is being offered to information leading to Quinn’s capture.