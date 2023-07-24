RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police are working to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Kelin Suyapa Zelay Perez was last seen at her home on Southridge Road around 2:30 a.m. According to investigators, Perez was last seen wearing blue jeans and an Aeropostale t-shirt.

Police said Perez has multiple phones and took a bag of clothes. She is believed to have been picked up by an unknown person. Police believe the unknown person could be taking juvenile Perez to Miami, Florida, or Houston, Texas.

Kelin Suyapa Zelay Perez (Courtesy: Richland Police Dept.)

Investigators said Perez has a very large tattoo-like birthmark that covers her entire right side of her body, extending from her right shoulder downward to her buttocks.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts can contact Richland police at 601-932-3100.