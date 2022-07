RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV)- The Richland Police Department will host its first annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the new Parks and Recreation Center held at 460 East Harper Street.

Event goers will have the opportunity to enjoy a foam party, bouncy houses, dunking booth, helicopter and more, all while having fun and bring the community together.