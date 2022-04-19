RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Ridgeland Recreation and Parks will host the Ride of Silence 2022 on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Bicycle riders of all ages and levels are encouraged to gather in Northpark’s south parking lot to bike a short course from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

This ride will honor the lives of those who have been injured or killed while riding a bicycle, as well as raise awareness to the community that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided after the ride.