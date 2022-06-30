HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the family of late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance gathered for a ceremony to honor his service to the county.

City and state leaders paused on a time well-spent.

“One of the most important things I saw in him was he has a heart for people that trained me and was instilled in him,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Nearly a year has passed since Vance’s death. The Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember 2021 found it fitting to make a stop in Jackson to honor Vance.

“Every year, we leave Spokane, Washington, and we go around the nation honoring officers who died in the line of duty the year before,” said organizer Jagrut Shah.

This year, the organization is set to travel to 43 states with more than 23,000 miles combined along the journey. A 40-foot trailer highlights fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Vance is pictured with a bright smile.

“He loved the people. He loved his city, his state. It’s a big blessing to keep him uplifted, keep his name alive. Just keep repping. We’re never going to let his name die,” said Lee Vance III.

“I think it’s important that we realize these men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice are no longer here. They need to be recognized. The families need to be recognized. They have beautiful stories to talk about,” said Shah.

Organizers said over the course of the trip, they will visit more than 300 police departments.