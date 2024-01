UPDATE:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers announced the city’s 911 lines are now operational.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland’s 911 lines are currently down.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the public should contact the police department at 601-856-2121 until the issue has been resolved.

The chief said he will advise as soon as the 911 lines are back up.