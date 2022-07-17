RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to avoid water and sewer line breaks, the Ridgeland Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance that limits the hours of operation for boring companies.

The Northside Sun reported city crews were working overtime hours to locate water and sewer line breaks, many of which were caused by boring companies drilling through the lines.

The ordinance now restricts boring activities to the hours between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Additionally, the newspaper reported Large Geographic Permits that exceed 1,500 linear feet of boring must be done in phases. Only one phase per day will be allowed and no more than two per week.