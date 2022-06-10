RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland announced new garbage collection days for neighbors.

Beginning the week of June 20, Madison County unincorporated residents served on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collection days will now be on Wednesday.

Ridgeland neighbors, who stay north of Natchez Trace and Interstate 55, will have their garbage picked up on Monday and Thursday.

Ridgeland neighbors south of Natchez Trace and east of Interstate 55 will have their garbage picked up on Tuesday and Friday.

Recycling for all neighbors will be collected on Wednesday only.

For more information, contact Waste Management at 800-284-2451.