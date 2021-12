RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Cub Scouts in Ridgeland gathered on Saturday, December 18 to pack care packages for soldiers stationed overseas during the holidays.

The Cub Scouts and Entergy employees collected thousands of items to be sent out. The packages included items like snacks, personal care items, books and a handwritten letter from a scout.

Overseas soldiers also received a FaceTime call from the scouts to wish them happy holidays.