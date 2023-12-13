RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers said the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival will come to an end after more than 15 years.

“We can’t thank our artists, visitors, local community, sponsors, and volunteers enough,” said Visit Ridgeland President/CEO Chris Chapman. “While the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival of Art, Wine, and Wheels weekend may be ending, our team is excited to redirect our time and talents to building new and existing community events. We know events draw visitors and provide for an enhanced quality of life for our community, and we look forward to taking our event support to the next level.”

Chapman said there are many amazing events planned for 2024, and Visit Ridgeland is already helping to sponsor the new Blues Festival, the annual Jazz Festival and arts festivals including Chimneyville and Plein Air.

In the spring, the city plans to transform into a hub for cyclists of all levels. From casual enthusiasts to seasoned riders, the community and visitors are invited to partake in a series of general cycling events designed to celebrate the joy of riding and the spirit of togetherness. The events are designed to complement the miles of cycling trails offered in Ridgeland for road bikes, BMX, mountain biking and gravel.

In the fall, Ridgeland will host the Renaissance Euro Fest, a celebration of vintage European automobiles, exquisite craftsmanship, and cultural richness. This event aims to transport attendees to another era, creating memories.

Officials said the other events that have been part of the Art, Wine and Wheels weekend will continue and include The MIND Center Santé South Food and Wine Festival and Natchez Trace Century Ride.