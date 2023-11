RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland firefighters responded to an early morning fire at an apartment complex.

The fire happened around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28 at building three at Pear Orchard Apartments.

According to investigators, the fire started in an upstairs unit. The unit next door was also damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Some units below had water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.