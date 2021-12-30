Ridgeland Fire Department hiring new members

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Fire Department is accepting applications for open member positions.

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid driver’s license and complete and pass an evaluation process.

Officials said no experience is needed. The starting salary is $33,251 annually, plus a 5% salary increase after the first year. Employees will also receive medical and dental insurance, paid holiday, vacation and sick days and a $6,000 stipend for paramedics.

Applicants can visit the Central Fire Station at 456 Towne Center Boulevard in Ridgeland to fill out an application. The deadline to apply is January 20, 2022.