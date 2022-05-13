RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Fire Department (RFD) is now taking applications for their new hiring process starting Wednesday, June 1.
Applicants should be 21 years or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid driver’s license, and be able to complete and pass the evaluation process.
There is no experience needed. Hired applicants will have the opportunity to receive the following benefits:
- Medical/Dental
- Paid vacation, Holiday, and Sick
- Retirement (PERS)
- Starting salary $33,025/annually
- 5% increase in salary after 1st year
- $6,000 stipend for Paramedics
Applications can be picked up at Central Fire Station located at 456 Towne Center Boulevard.