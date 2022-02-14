RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Ridgeland Police Department said they’re working to create a safe environment for those who use the city’s multipurpose trails.

The Northside Sun reported there have been some crimes, including car break-ins. Police Chief John Neil said he encourages those who use the trails to always secure their belongings in the trunk of their car.

If anyone sees something suspicious, they’re asked to report it to the police department.

Neal said when schools let out for the summer, school resource officers will be reassigned to the trails.