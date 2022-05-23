RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland has been awarded a $250,000 grant to plant trees along Colony Park Boulevard. The grant was awarded by American In Bloom and Canadian National Railroad (CN).

“That’s one of the things that are very important to us. We were successful in getting that grant, planting over 200 trees. We believe this is very important to helping the environment. So for years to come, this will be something that many many people will enjoy,” explained Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.

The trees will be planted near Ridgeland High School. According to the mayor, this is not the end of development projects for the city.

“Any opportunity that we have to support community efforts in beautification, in other supports, we’re willing to do that, and this is an example of that. So, thank you for letting Canadian National Railroad (CN) drive home our mission and vision to be a good community partner and a good neighbor,” said Stacey Lyons, CN Railroad Government and Public Affairs manager.

Projects coming to the city include new subdivisions and additional development projects on Highland Colony Parkway. City leaders hope their efforts to keep Ridgeland beautiful will attract more visitors to the city.

This is the 14th year Ridgeland has won Tree City USA.