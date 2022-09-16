RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland will host the Bass Tactix youth fishing tournament at Madison Landing on Saturday, September 17. The event will host 300 participants from across the region for a weekend of competition on the Barnett Reservoir.

“The motivation is there going to win scholarships that are going to allow them to further their education into college, earn a four year college degree if that’s their decision, as well as fish on a college fishing team. Eventually, a lot of them go on to work for someone in the outdoor industry. There are kids right here in the Flowood-Brandon area that has fished in our program that have gone on to join the college fishing teams and get their CPAs to become accountants, doctors, you name it, so it’s a huge impact on a family’s life,” explained Richard Parker, Pro Angler Owner of Bass Taxtic Youth and Veterans Outdoors.

Participants from the following states will be in the tournament: Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee. Any child can participate from kindergarten to the 12th grade. The tournament also takes place several times a year.

“Tomorrow, the winners alone tomorrow will take home cash prizes and scholarships over $140,000. There are all sorts of lifestyles that these huge scholarships allow these kids to do and obtain. Over $2 million a year is given to these kids to further their education,” stated Parker.

The tournament weigh-in ceremony will be on Saturday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Madison Landing in Ridgeland. Bass Tactix is a Christian-based premier youth bass fishing tournament trail affiliated with The Bass Federation and Fishers of Men Tournament Trail.

For more information, visit www.basstacticsmshs.com.