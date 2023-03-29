RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Municipal Court will have Amnesty Days from Wednesday, March 29 to Friday, March 31, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During Amnesty Days, court fees will be waived for anyone with outstanding fines for traffic violations and misdemeanor criminal offenses.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, a person convicted of Contempt of Court could face a fine of up to $1,000.00. If fines are paid in full during Amnesty Days, the Contempt of Court fee will be waived.

For additional information, call the Ridgeland Municipal Court at 601-856-2121.