RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Topgolf is one step closer to opening in the City of Ridgeland.

The Madison County Journal reported city leaders approved a preliminary plat for Topgolf on August 2, 2023, which is part of Phase I of the project.

The Prado Vista development will include more than 200 homes and the Topgolf facility.

Leaders with the development did not provide an updated timeline, but they said they would like to break ground on the project as soon as December 2023.

Ridgeland leaders approved the Prado Vista Overlay District in April 2023. The development will be located on Sunnybrook Road and Colony Park Boulevard.

The development is expected to bring more traffic to the area, so more traffic lights will be put up. Several concrete walls will also go up to help block out the noise.

A wetland sits near the middle of the property, which developers will use in their design as a riverwalk.

According to officials, the Topgolf facility is expected to generate about $1 million in tax revenue and provide about 200 jobs to the area.