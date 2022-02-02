JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been a week since the Ridgeland Public Library announced that the city was withholding more than $100,000 in funding due to a display of books featuring LGBT content.

At the City’s board meeting on Tuesday, the City’s attorney read a statement from Mayor Gene McGee and the City’s Board of Aldermen.

In the statement, the City confirmed they are withholding the library’s full funding for the year. They said they don’t have to pay the money under the agreement between the city and the library.

The statement also said that there is, “no legally enforceable agreement between the library and the city.”

The Library System said that they aim to provide a diversity of viewpoints including political, social, and religious topics.