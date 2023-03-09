RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland officials seeking funds to transform the Railroad District into a central, walkable downtown.

The Madison County Journal reported that the project could cost more than $16 million. According to Director of Public Works Alan Hart, the city has not received any funding for Railroad District West Jackson Street Master Plan.

The project was approved at a specially held meeting in late January. The plan details eight projects. Some are projected to cost as little as $352,440, while the biggest project would cost around $5.87 million.

The goal of the project is to improve traffic, making the area more walkable, adding parking and establishing additional traffic lights.