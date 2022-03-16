RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing dispute between the City of Ridgeland and the Ridgeland Library may be ending soon.

After withholding funds from the library after a display of LGBT books, the Board of Aldermen met to resolve the issue.

Alderman Wesley Hamlin, Ward 6, said the situation strained the relationship between the city and the library. However, he said they’re working to come to an agreement that would benefit citizens.

“I can say this with absolute certainty is that no one, and I mean no one from the City of Ridgeland has ever tried or is currently trying to purge or remove any books from the original library. That’s not what this thing’s about, and anybody that’s saying that and writing that or spreading that is spreading lies because that is that is not true and that’s not what this is about,” said Hamlin.

He said the board will meet next Thursday to vote on the proposed contract.