RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland leaders plan to work on a pavement project along County Line Road.

The Madison County Journal reported the project awaits approval by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). The city has received a bid from AJ Construction of $1.5 million.

The project would include paving County Line Road from Wheatley Street to Old Canton Road.

Ridgeland Public Works Director Alan Hart said he’s hopeful that the project can be completed by Thanksgiving.